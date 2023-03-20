 Skip to main content
Tom Izzo has funny quote about his star guard after upset win

March 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tom Izzo at a press conference

Oct 2, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo addresses the media during the Big Ten conference NCAA college basketball media day at Hilton Rosemont. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans lived up to their reputation again Sunday by upsetting Marquette 69-60 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The win means the Spartans are headed to New York for the East regional finals, and the coach already has plans for when he gets there.

In his postgame interview with CBS, Izzo was asked about star guard Tyson Walker, a New York City native who was key in Michigan State’s win. It was not lost on Izzo that Walker was heading home, and Izzo apparently has a list of demands for his guard.

“I told him two things: you get me there, I want a cab ride and one of them big slices of pizza,” Izzo said. “So that’s what Tyson owes me. He can pay for it with his NIL money.”

Walker, who led the team with 23 points, will presumably be more than happy to pay up.

Izzo has been in top form during the tournament so far. His Spartans will now face Kansas State in the Sweet 16.

NCAA Tournament 2023Tom IzzoTyson Walker
