Tom Izzo has funny quote about his star guard after upset win

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans lived up to their reputation again Sunday by upsetting Marquette 69-60 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The win means the Spartans are headed to New York for the East regional finals, and the coach already has plans for when he gets there.

In his postgame interview with CBS, Izzo was asked about star guard Tyson Walker, a New York City native who was key in Michigan State’s win. It was not lost on Izzo that Walker was heading home, and Izzo apparently has a list of demands for his guard.

Someone get Tom Izzo his pizza 😂 pic.twitter.com/4vdj2BlwGs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

“I told him two things: you get me there, I want a cab ride and one of them big slices of pizza,” Izzo said. “So that’s what Tyson owes me. He can pay for it with his NIL money.”

Walker, who led the team with 23 points, will presumably be more than happy to pay up.

Izzo has been in top form during the tournament so far. His Spartans will now face Kansas State in the Sweet 16.