Video: Tom Izzo snapped whiteboard in half during timeout

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is known for his fiery demeanor on the sidelines, and he gave another example of it during the second half of Friday’s first round game.

Early in the second half during a timeout, Izzo snapped his whiteboard in frustration before he could even draw up a play on it.

"We are down one whiteboard" Tim Izzo snapped it in half with ease 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vnLt6eVO4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2023

The best part is the Spartans were leading at the time and expanded their lead over the next few minutes, but that is par for the course for Izzo. He has sometimes received criticism for an approach with players that is seen by some critics as too aggressive.

If Izzo was trying to get his team fired up, it worked. They ended up expanding their lead to 15 points in what turned out to be a convincing 72-62 win over the Trojans.