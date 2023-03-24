UConn Las Vegas travel issues get even worse

If the UConn Huskies make the Final Four, they will have done so by dealing with a lot more than they probably thought they would have to.

Several UConn players and coaches were victims of theft after items were stolen from their team bus earlier in the week. The theft happened Tuesday while the team was working out at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

UConn athletic director David Benedict said via Mike Anthony of CT Insider that a police report would be filed. Freshman center Donovan Clingan said his iPad had been stolen from the bus, while one of the managers had their laptop taken.

“A manager had his laptop stolen. I had to go buy a new [iPad],” Clingan said. “We were practicing at UNLV and my backpack was on the bus. I remember leaving my backpack on the bus, on the seat. I came back, it’s opened up. They didn’t take my Beats [headphones]. They didn’t take my laptop. But my iPad was gone.”

This incident comes on top of the team having to switch hotels after encountering some reportedly disgusting conditions at their first one.

Fortunately for the Huskies, things only seem to be going wrong for them off the court. They blew out Arkansas 88-65 on Thursday to book a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014.