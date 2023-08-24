USC head coach shares new update on Bronny James

USC head basketball coach Andy Enfield is addressing the Bronny James situation exactly once month after James’ cardiac arrest incident.

Speaking Thursday to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Enfield offered an update on the USC freshman James.

“Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue,” said Enfield. “Our top concern is his health. We are hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season.”

That sounds like a encouraging update in the sense that the Trojans are optimistic about James not just playing again but playing again this season. But Enfield also makes it seem like there is still real uncertainty with James.

James, eldest son of LeBron James, collapsed on the court during a July 24 practice at USC having suffered cardiac arrest. But the news has been almost entirely positive since then as James was attended to immediately by USC medical professionals and spent just a few days in the hospital after arriving fully intact neurologically. One of James’ close friends also recently sounded confident that James’ career will not be affected by the incident.