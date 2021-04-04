Video: Adam Morrison had a must-hear reaction to Gonzaga’s shot

15 years ago, Adam Morrison was the star of a Gonzaga team that collapsed down the stretch against UCLA and lost in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Morrison infamously broke down crying on the court after his team lost and has been mocked ever since.

On Saturday, Gonzaga ripped the hearts out of UCLA and their fans with a last-second win in overtime of the Final Four on this shot by Jalen Suggs.

Morrison is the analyst for Gonzaga games on the radio along with Tom Hudson. He is the guy who went crazy yelling after Suggs’ shot. Here’s the video:

Jalen Suggs' all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga's IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

That is so awesome. That is exactly how Gonzaga fans all likely reacted to the amazing shot and ending.

And who better to get to experience it than Morrison? The man probably has so much pain over his 2006 loss that hopefully this helps him overcome it somewhat.