Video: Arkansas’ Davonte Davis makes winning basket to beat Oral Roberts

Arkansas is headed to the Elite Eight after making a big comeback against Oral Roberts on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and Davonte Davis got credit for the winning shot.

The Razorbacks came back from down by seven at the half and 12 in the second half to win 72-70.

With just over three seconds left, Davis made a shot from just outside the key to take the lead.

Oral Roberts got the ball after Davis’ basket and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Davis had 16 points in the win and eight rebounds — not bad for a freshman.

The victory sent Arkansas back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995, when they made the championship game.