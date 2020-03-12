Video: Fans react to Big East Tournament being canceled at halftime

All of the major college basketball conferences cancelled their conference tournaments due to coronavirus concerns on Thursday, and for whatever reason the Big East was the last to pull the plug. The Big East Tournament was not called off until halftime of the St. John’s-Creighton game, and fans reacted accordingly.

St. John’s, which entered the game as a big underdog against 7th-ranked Creighton, was leading by three at halftime. When the announcement was made at Madison Square Garden that the game had been cancelled, you could hear some Red Storm fans declaring their team the victor.

Fans at MSG react to the Big East tournament being canceled mid-game. pic.twitter.com/zNLvZSrYlr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

It’s fair to wonder why all of the conferences waited until Thursday to cancel their tournaments, but the reality is officials are trying to adapt on the fly to an unprecedented situation.

The NBA postponed its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, and most leagues are following suit.