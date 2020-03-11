Jazz players being tested for coronavirus; other teams quarantined

Utah Jazz players were being tested for coronavirus on Wednesday night after teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay both missed the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning and were set to miss the team’s game later that evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was postponed just before tipoff after officials learned Gobert had tested positive. Fans were asked to go home and players went into their locker rooms.

While the Thunder players were eventually able to leave after being checked for fevers, ESPN’s Royce Young says Jazz players remained in the locker room and were tested by Oklahoma health officials for the virus.

"The Jazz are sitting in their locker room, lined up in a circle, they all have masks over their face and they're going to be tested by Oklahoma health officials for the virus."@royceyoung with the latest from Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/IYrHJP5U9Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The Jazz players are not allowed to fly home and were looking into the possibility of chartering a bus.

Reporting with @wojespn: Nurses have finished testing Jazz players who were at the arena and will process it overnight. For now, players are staying at the arena and aren't permitted to fly home. They're exploring chartering buses to get team back to Utah. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Some Jazz reporters were concerned about their health and are getting tested.

League office has made contact. OKC health department will be testing me as well as @Tjonesonthenba and @andyblarsen. There are of course other reporters here that are hoping for the same. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 12, 2020

Players from teams that played the Jazz within the last 10 days are being asked to self-quarantine, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Those teams include the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors.