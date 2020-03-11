pixel 1
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Jazz players being tested for coronavirus; other teams quarantined

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Utah Jazz players were being tested for coronavirus on Wednesday night after teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay both missed the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning and were set to miss the team’s game later that evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was postponed just before tipoff after officials learned Gobert had tested positive. Fans were asked to go home and players went into their locker rooms.

While the Thunder players were eventually able to leave after being checked for fevers, ESPN’s Royce Young says Jazz players remained in the locker room and were tested by Oklahoma health officials for the virus.

The Jazz players are not allowed to fly home and were looking into the possibility of chartering a bus.

Some Jazz reporters were concerned about their health and are getting tested.

Players from teams that played the Jazz within the last 10 days are being asked to self-quarantine, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Those teams include the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors.


