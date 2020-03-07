Video: Obi Toppin put on a dunk show in win over GW

Obi Toppin was a one-man show in Dayton’s 76-51 win over George Washington on Saturday.

The National Player of the Year candidate scored 27 points as he helped lead the Flyers to a perfect A-10 regular season at 18-0. Toppin was 11/15 from the floor and converted a series of awesome dunks. Take a look:

Obi Toppin is putting on a show! Threw the ball down like Dwight

180 dunk

Between-the-legs dunk pic.twitter.com/gj6tGSg6W6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

Those dunks were spectacular.

Dayton is now 29-2 and has won 20 straight games. They’re looking at a No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament begins, and Toppin will be leading the way.