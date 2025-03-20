Wofford’s Kyler Filewich has the best free throw shot in college basketbal

At least one player unexpectedly becomes a household name during the NCAA Tournament every season, and 2025 could be the year of Kyler Filewich.

Filewich is a 6-foot-9 center who plays for No. 15 seed Wofford. The senior and his teammates have been preparing to take on No. 2 seed Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. For Filewich, part of that preparation involves shooting underhanded free throws.

Filewich became an internet sensation last month when he used a similar free throw form to the one made famous by NBA legend Rick Barry. Unlike Barry, Filewich even uses the backboard.

Elite free throw shooting pic.twitter.com/uqa3K3jLXD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 15, 2025

The only thing that would make Filewich’s free throw approach better is if it actually worked. He has made just 31.8% of his free throws this season after converting 31.6% a year ago.

If Filewich feels the need to keep shooting underhand while making just over 30%, we can only imagine how rough he is from the line with a traditional shot.

We have seen some bizarre free throw shooting approaches in the NBA in recent years. While we probably will not see Filewich in the league, fans might have an opportunity to enjoy his granny shot in the NCAA Tournament one last time.