Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal.

Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it out.

Jeremy Sochan started shooting free throws one-handed 😅 pic.twitter.com/RteImkcYQq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

Though he had only attempted 24 total free throws before Monday, Sochan has been a skunk at the free throw line this year, shooting just 45.8 percent. He proceeded to split his pair of one-handed free throws, so we guess that qualifies as progress.

One-handed free throws have been extremely rare throughout NBA history, especially if the player is not nursing some kind of arm injury. The late ex-All-Star Anthony Mason, a lefty, was one notable example of a player who once attempted one-handed free throws. But even with Mason, his guide hand was at least somewhere in the vicinity while he was shooting, not dangling by his side completely like Sochan’s was there.

The 19-year-old Sochan has already proven that he is a pretty quirky dude. He is also famous for emulating one particular NBA legend with his look.