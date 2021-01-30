Xavier bus had to turn around after leaving player behind

The Xavier Musketeers’ team bus had to turn around while on the way to Indianapolis for Saturday’s game because it forgot something important — one of the players.

Markus Walters of WKTY-TV outlined how the Xavier basketball bus had been on the road for 45 minutes when it had to turn around to retrieve starting forward Jason Carter, who’d been left behind in the bathroom.

One of the first questions that pops into one’s head has to be how it took 45 minutes for someone to notice that Carter, a guy who is listed at 6-foot-8, wasn’t on the bus. There’s probably a good explanation, but we bet someone felt embarrassed over that one.

Ultimately, the Musketeers made it and will play Butler on Saturday in Indianapolis. And it sounds like Carter didn’t have to resort to what these Buffalo Bills players once did in order to join them.