Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Yale gets automatic bid to NCAA Tournament after Ivy League cancels tourney due to coronavirus

March 10, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Yale Bulldogs

Yale will not have to win the Ivy League tournament in order to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, as the former tourney will no longer be taking place.

The Ivy League announced on Tuesday that it has cancelled both its men’s and women’s conference tournaments this week due to coronavirus concerns. The conference said the decision was made after consulting with public health and medical professionals, who said large gatherings on campuses should be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With that, the Yale men’s team and Princeton women’s team have received automatic bids to their respective NCAA Tournaments, as they were the Ivy League’s regular-season champions.

Yale went 23-7 during the regular season, and we picked the Bulldogs back in December as one of our five Cinderella teams to watch when March Madness begins.


