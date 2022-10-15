1 college quarterback is making over $2 million in NIL deal?

One of the most impactful changes in the history of college sports has come by way of NIL rules. Student-athletes can now earn substantial money via their names, images and likenesses. It allows them to sign sponsorship and endorsement deals, and has had a tremendous impact on recruiting.

But just how much money can be made in these deals? One person in the know says millions are on the line, depending on the team or player.

Endeavor president Mark Shapiro joined “The Town with Matthew Belloni” for an episode that was released on Friday. In the episode, Shapiro talked about what kind of money is available in these deals.

“If you’re talking one of those big time schools, always competing for the CFP or in the running for top 10, one of those QBs can make anywhere from $1-$3 million (per year),” Shapiro said.

Shapiro not only believes some of the top quarterbacks can earn $1-$3 million year, but knows of one quarterback already earning a substantial amount.

“I can tell you one quarterback that’s getting over $2 million just from his auto deal,” he said.

Although Shapiro would not reveal which quarterback he was speaking of, it’s entirely possible he and his agency helped facilitate the deal.

And as far as speculating, it’s probably a safe bet that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is up there. He currently has an NIL deal with Bentley that includes the lease of a $200,000 Bentayga. There’s also Texas QB Quinn Ewers, who drives a Porsche.

Yes, there is a lot of money on the line.