3 ejected after Missouri-Arkansas game descends into chaos

A Friday night game between No. 9 Missouri and Arkansas spiraled into chaos during the second quarter when a small skirmish quickly escalated into an all-out brawl.

Helmets were ripped off, players were kicked, others were punched and benches spilled out onto the field before three players were ultimately ejected.

The melee began on a third-and-12 play with 6:11 remaining in the first half when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook took a late hit near the sideline following an incomplete pass. Tigers players quickly rushed to the side of their quarterback, sparking a little back-and-forth on the Razorbacks sideline.

Things got heated after Brady Cook took a late hit on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/hzZeEp5X0q — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

Officials flagged Arkansas for roughing the passer and the drive continued.

On the very next play, Cody Schrader took a handoff up the middle for five yards and then all hell broke loose. Missouri offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson threw Arkansas defensive lineman Zach Williams to the ground and then pushed him back down as Williams attempted to stand up. Williams’ grabbed at Johnson’s legs and Johnson threw a little bit of a kick.

That prompted a response from Razorbacks defensive lineman John Morgan III, who drilled Johnson, sending him to the ground as well.

Things got heated between Missouri and Arkansas, resulting in three players being ejected. pic.twitter.com/AbagYL5jM6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 24, 2023

When control was ultimately regained, multiple personal foul penalties were handed out and three players were ejected — Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory and defensive end Zach Williams, and Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.

“We were here to play football. They were here to fight,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game, via ESPN.

Things remained relatively calm for the remainder of the game and Missouri eventually walked away with a lopsided 48-14 win.