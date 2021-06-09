4-star DT who left USC commits to rival UCLA

Jay Toia made the surprising decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal last month before he ever played a snap at USC, and the defensive tackle has now official made himself an enemy of Trojan fans.

Toia, who was a 4-star recruit according to Rivals, announced late on Tuesday that he has committed to UCLA.

It Is Done! ALL GLORY TO GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NyNeu7vFlC — JayToia (@JayToia_102) June 9, 2021

Toia had committed to USC in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound tackle had offers from a number of schools, including several in the Pac-12. It’s unclear why he changed his mind three years later and after already enrolling at USC, but he will now be playing for the Trojans’ rival.

Though Toia’s transfer is surprising, he did show some signs last year of wavering on his commitment. He took a step back to reevaluate his decision in August, but he ended up enrolling at USC anyway.

Toia, who attended Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, Calif., ended his high school career in December and enrolled early at USC. He looked good at spring practice and attracted attention from USC coach Clay Helton. Helton and other Pac-12 coaches will now have to scheme against him.