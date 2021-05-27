DT Jay Toia enters transfer portal before playing a snap for USC

Jay Toia’s USC career was as brief as could be.

Toia has entered the transfer portal before ever playing a snap for the Trojans.

2021 4-star DT Jay Toia has entered the transfer portal before ever playing for USC @rivalsmike @RyanYoungRivals @USC_Rivals https://t.co/n77uYk5FsV — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) May 27, 2021

Toia was a 4-star recruit according to Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle committed to USC in June of 2018. He had offers from several schools, including a number in the Pac-12.

Toia, who attended Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, Calif., ended his high school career in December and enrolled early at USC. He looked good at spring practice and attracted attention from USC coach Clay Helton.

Clay Helton said the two big men that stood out from the #USC spring game after he rewatched the tape were Andrew Vorhees playing left tackle and true freshman Jay Toia at DT. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) April 24, 2021

Though Toia’s transfer is surprising, he did show some signs last year of wavering on his commitment. In August, he took a step back to reevaluate his decision, though he ended up enrolling at USC anyway.

Four-star D-lineman Jay Toia has been committed to USC, but says, "I just want to take a step back a little and make sure I’m doing the right thing." That means taking a deeper look at his top five options, which include Nebraska. (VIP) https://t.co/Nms2ShkJSO via @GregBiggins — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 26, 2020

Now Toia is on the open market. Several schools will likely have interest in him.