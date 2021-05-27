 Skip to main content
DT Jay Toia enters transfer portal before playing a snap for USC

May 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jay Toia’s USC career was as brief as could be.

Toia has entered the transfer portal before ever playing a snap for the Trojans.

Toia was a 4-star recruit according to Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle committed to USC in June of 2018. He had offers from several schools, including a number in the Pac-12.

Toia, who attended Grace Brethren in Simi Valley, Calif., ended his high school career in December and enrolled early at USC. He looked good at spring practice and attracted attention from USC coach Clay Helton.

Though Toia’s transfer is surprising, he did show some signs last year of wavering on his commitment. In August, he took a step back to reevaluate his decision, though he ended up enrolling at USC anyway.

Now Toia is on the open market. Several schools will likely have interest in him.

