5-star WR recruit chooses Missouri over Alabama, Georgia

October 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luther Burden in a Missouri helmet

The Missouri Tigers on Tuesday landed a huge commitment.

Luther Burden, a 5-star wide receiver, committed to Missouri over Alabama and Georgia. He tried to fake people out when doing the announcement by picking up the Georgia and Bama hats first before discarding them.

Burden said that he wants to help rebuild the Missouri program:

Burden is ranked as the No. 2 high school wide receiver and is the second-highest ranked recruit Missouri has landed since recruits have been ranked.

Burden is a senior at East St. Louis High School. He has 46 catches for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

.

