5-star WR recruit chooses Missouri over Alabama, Georgia

The Missouri Tigers on Tuesday landed a huge commitment.

Luther Burden, a 5-star wide receiver, committed to Missouri over Alabama and Georgia. He tried to fake people out when doing the announcement by picking up the Georgia and Bama hats first before discarding them.

2022 WR Luther Burden has Committed to Missouri🐯 pic.twitter.com/v3VEA5Lojc — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) October 19, 2021

Burden said that he wants to help rebuild the Missouri program:

Luther Burden- "We're gonna rebuild this thing…"

video via @KSDKSports pic.twitter.com/smtk740ieI — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 19, 2021

Burden is ranked as the No. 2 high school wide receiver and is the second-highest ranked recruit Missouri has landed since recruits have been ranked.

Burden is a senior at East St. Louis High School. He has 46 catches for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.