AAC looking to add 1 school to conference

The American Athletic Conference lost another member last week when SMU agreed to join the ACC beginning next season, but a replacement may already be be lined up.

AAC officials have had “positive discussions” with Army about the school joining the conference as a football-only member, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Sources: Army and the American Athletic Conference remain engaged in positive discussions about Army joining the league as a football-only member. The sides are sorting through the details, and a decision is expected in the upcoming weeks. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 6, 2023

With SMU leaving, the AAC is currently at 13 members for 2024. The conference has 14 members for this season after a major shakeup and wants to remain at that number going forward.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have all left the AAC for the Big 12. The conference then added Conference USA schools Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

There had been talk of the AAC trying to add Oregon State and Washington State, which are the only two remaining members of the Pac-12. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said last week that expanding that far west is not on the table.

With Navy already a part of the AAC, many feel Army would be a natural addition. The two schools play an annual rivalry game that is one of the most highly rated college football games of the year.