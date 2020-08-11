ACC, SEC holding firm on fall college football season for now

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announcing Tuesday that they are canceling fall sports, including college football, all eyes turned to the other three power conferences to see what their response would be.

Two of the three made clear that, for now, they’re not following the lead of the two conferences that have canceled. The ACC issued a statement saying that it continues to listen to the advice of medical experts and will remain flexible going forward, but made no mention of the consideration of cancellation of postponement of games.

Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy — The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also issued a statement, saying that he remains “comfortable” with his conference’s approach and that he looks forward to hearing more about why the Big Ten and Pac-12 made the decisions that they did.

In other words, at least for now, both the ACC and SEC are taking a wait-and-see approach. Following the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 and announcing a full cancellation does not appear to be on the table at the moment.

As it stands, two power conferences have canceled fall sports and two are holding firm at the moment. The wild card is the Big 12, which appears to be internally torn but leaning toward taking the ACC-SEC approach.