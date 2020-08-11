Report: Big 12 leaders ‘split’ on whether to play college football season

In light of the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 not to proceed with the scheduled college football season, the Big 12 is sorting out its own path forward.

According to Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of SI, Big 12 officials are “split” on whether to play or postpone the season. The most prominent group appears to favor delaying and waiting things out to see if the situation improves.

Sources tell @ByPatForde and I that the Big 12 – the linchpin in today's events – is very much "split" on a decision. A small group wants to cancel, a small group wants to play, a larger group wants to delay. ADs meet today and then ADs & presidents meet jointly around 6 ET. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

The Big 12 may be the next domino to fall when it comes to college football season among Power 5 conferences. The ACC and SEC appear more prepared to wait things out and make a decision later.

Big 12 officials may also fear a backlash from its own members similar to the one the Big Ten is experiencing right now.