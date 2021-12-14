Potential No. 1 pick shares thoughts on possibly playing for Lions

Aidan Hutchinson has easily been the best defensive player in college football this season, and there is a growing belief that he could be the top overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That means Hutchinson may have to play for one of the worst franchises in the league, but he clearly is not going to turn down the opportunity.

If the NFL season ended now, the 1-11 Detroit Lions would hold the top overall pick. Hutchinson, of course, is a star defensive end at Michigan. He has ties to the area, but some have wondered if he would prefer to play for a team with a better history of success. The Heisman Trophy finalist had nothing but positive things to say about the Lions during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week.

Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit, via @AdamSchefter: "I really think Dan Campbell seems like a real good guy to me. … I think they have a lot of heart on that team. You know, just a couple more pieces to the puzzle and I think they can be a really good team." pic.twitter.com/Gpt3S4x73n — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 14, 2021

Unlike last year, the upcoming draft is not loaded with promising quarterback prospects. That is why Hutchinson has a strong chance of being the top overall pick. The senior has 14 sacks and two forced fumbles this season and has been virtually unstoppable.

There is often talk about players trying to avoid being drafted by poor teams, but that is rarely ever a wise business decision. Hutchinson is smart to keep his options open and try to make Jim Harbaugh’s bold prediction come true.

Photo: Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before the game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021