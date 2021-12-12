Jim Harbaugh has bold prediction for Aidan Hutchinson

Jim Harbaugh offered a bold prediction on Saturday night regarding Aidan Hutchinson.

Harbaugh was in New York City to accompany Hutchinson for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Hutchinson had his moment in the spotlight when he and his family were interviewed by ESPN. That was followed by an interview between Marty Smith and Harbaugh, who is Hutchinson’s head coach at Michigan.

Harbaugh was complimentary of Hutchinson, outlining all the things the defensive lineman did for the team.

“He took our team on his back, along with Hassan Haskins. Broke his dad’s record,” Harbaugh said.

Then Harbaugh 1-upped everyone.

“And I think he’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.”

Jim Harbaugh says Aidan Hutchinson is going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/LnCToNYCPC — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

And there it is.

The last time Harbaugh made a statement like that, it came true. He said he thought Hutchinson deserved to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and Hutchinson ended up in New York. Maybe next up will be the No. 1 pick, just like Harbaugh said.

Photo: Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) warms up before the game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.