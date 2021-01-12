Alabama fans go nuts in Tuscaloosa celebrating national championship

Alabama fans were thrilled over the team’s championship win on Monday night and celebrated accordingly.

The streets of Tuscaloosa were packed after the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

The scene on the strip in Tuscaloosa after Alabama wins the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xWf7biBqQW — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 12, 2021

One fan even scaled a CVS.

And the police even had to come out.

Still a heavy police presence in Tuscaloosa — have seen a few people on top of the police SUVs pic.twitter.com/wgwFilWF9C — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 12, 2021

Plus, let’s not forget the person who was on a stretcher.

Someone getting taken off the Strip in Tuscaloosa on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/ysE2hwWQN6 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 12, 2021

There haven’t been a ton of reasons to celebrate for many people over the past year or so, but the championship win gave Tide fans a very good reason to celebrate.