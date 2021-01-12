 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 11, 2021

Alabama fans go nuts in Tuscaloosa celebrating national championship

January 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alabama fans Tuscaloosa

Alabama fans were thrilled over the team’s championship win on Monday night and celebrated accordingly.

The streets of Tuscaloosa were packed after the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

One fan even scaled a CVS.

And the police even had to come out.

Plus, let’s not forget the person who was on a stretcher.

There haven’t been a ton of reasons to celebrate for many people over the past year or so, but the championship win gave Tide fans a very good reason to celebrate.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus