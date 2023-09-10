Alabama fans head for exits early amid loss to Texas

Alabama fans did not get the result that they wanted against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. Some of them weren’t even willing to wait until the result became final.

Crimson Tide supporters were seen heading for the exits with nearly four minutes remaining in Alabama’s 34-24 defeat against Texas at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nooooo Alabama fans are leaving! You hate to see it! pic.twitter.com/RF0bsZV1Tj — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 10, 2023

Perhaps the parking situation isn’t all that great at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In all fairness to the fans, the Crimson Tide offense did not give them much to cheer about in the first half of the game. Nick Saban’s side scored zero touchdowns in the first 30 minutes and trailed 13-6 by halftime.

Alabama was able to mount a comeback and eventually take a 16-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, an early Texas touchdown and an untimely interception thrown by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe gave the visitors the lead for good.

Prior to Saturday, Alabama had begun each season at least 5-0 since 2015. The last time they started the year 1-1 was during Mike Shula’s first year as head coach — all the way back in 2003. Shula’s maiden Alabama team finished 4-9 on the year.

The poor display from Alabama in just their second game of the season clearly did not sit well with their supporters on Saturday. The fact that even Saban tempered expectations on this year’s team before the season began probably won’t inspire much hope amongst fans either.