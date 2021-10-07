Alabama fans found hilarious way to troll Lane Kiffin after blowout

Lane Kiffin was dripping confidence just before kickoff of the Ole Miss-Alabama game on Saturday, but that did not translate into a strong performance for the Rebels. What it did lead to, however, was a once-in-a-lifetime trolling opportunity for Bama fans.

Kiffin said during a pregame interview with CBS that fans should “get their popcorn ready.” He seemed extremely confident about all the inside information he has from his time coaching at Alabama.

"Get your popcorn ready." – Lane Kiffin pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

One team certainly put on a show, but it wasn’t Kiffin’s. Alabama took a 28-0 lead into halftime en route to a 42-21 win. To his credit, Kiffin has owned the embarrassing loss. On Thursday, he shared a photo on Twitter showing how fans have been trolling him by sending him all sorts of popcorn.

Kiffin also mocked himself with an awesome comment at halftime of the blowout.

Most fans hoped for a better game between the two rivals, but Ole Miss simply couldn’t match up. Crimson Tide fans showed no sympathy on social media or in real life.

