Lane Kiffin had funny halftime comment about his ‘popcorn’ remark

Lane Kiffin’s pregame comment on Saturday backfired, and the Ole Miss head coach had a great reaction.

Kiffin conducted an interview with CBS’ Jamie Erdahl prior to his team’s game against Alabama on Saturday. He ended it by telling fans to get their popcorn ready.

It wasn’t Ole Miss that put on the show though. Alabama got out to a 28-0 halftime lead against Kiffin’s Rebels. As a result, Kiffin became the target of numerous jokes.

The 46-year-old head coach humorously told offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at halftime that they forgot to plug in the microwave.

I asked Kiffin about his now infamous popcorn comment. Said it wasn't pre-meditated and didn't realize it was the last question. After watching it back realized it came across as "rude." He also said he told Jeff Lebby at halftime: "We forgot to plug the microwave in." — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) October 4, 2021

Kiffin even poked fun at himself over Twitter with a facepalm emoji and emoji of a plug.

We appreciate the confidence from Kiffin, and at least he owned it after his team laid an egg.

Ole Miss is now 3-1 and hosts Arkansas on Saturday. They have an opportunity to quickly forget about the Bama game and rebound with a win.