Alabama’s starting QB for next season has been revealed

Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama football staff have finally settled on the team’s QB1.

Multiple reporters confirmed on Monday that the Crimson Tide has named redshirt junior Ty Simpson the team’s next starting quarterback. The team was informed of the decision on Monday morning.

Simpson emerged victorious in the three-man race for the starting job, besting prized freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack.

From 2022 to 2024, Simpson served as backup behind Bryce Young and later Jalen Milroe. Instead of entering the transfer portal to find a starting gig elsewhere, the 22-year-old chose to stay on an Alabama team that could not guarantee him a starting job.

Simpson’s perseverance made Monday’s announcement that much sweeter.

“My journey is like no other,” Simpson said Monday, via Sports Illustrated’s Will Miller. “And I think it meant a lot to the guys as well, knowing that I’ve had opportunities to leave and I didn’t because I want to be here and I want to be with my guys.”

Simpson has played 16 games for the Crimson Tide, going 29/50 for 381 yards in those opportunities. Simpson has yet to start a game for Alabama.

There remains immense excitement for the freshman Russell, who was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. But for now, the starting job at Tuscaloosa is Simpson’s to lose.