Ex-Alabama star critical of Nick Saban for quarterback change

Former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram was critical of Nick Saban’s decision to make a quarterback change after just two games.

The Crimson Tide opened the season with Jalen Milroe as their starting quarterback. But after the offense did very little in a loss to Texas last weekend, Alabama gave first-team offense repititions to backup quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Buchner, a transfer from Notre Dame, got the start on Saturday against South Florida.

Ingram, who is now a college football commentator for FOX, said yes when asked Saturday if he thought the QB change by the Tide was an overreaction. Ingram said he thought Milroe was misused.

“I think this is an overreaction,” Ingram said. “There was a lot more glaring issues than just the quarterback play. They dropped (Milroe) back (to pass) 39 times. Did they think they have Brady Quinn back there, you know what I mean? Utilize his skillset, move the pocket, let him roll, let him utilize his playmaking abilities, which he showed several times in that game.”

Ingram also felt that Alabama’s defense was just as big of a problem in the loss to Texas.

Buchner was uninspiring during a rainy game against South Florida. He was 5/14 for just 34 yards and was benched late in the first half. Ty Simpson came in and looked no better, going 0/3.

Alabama seems to have major offensive concerns this season, regardless of who is at quarterback.

As for Ingram, he is in his first season as an analyst for FOX. He played at Alabama from 2008-2010, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2009 after rushing for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ingram played in the NFL from 2011-2022, spending most of his time with the New Orleans Saints. He was named to three Pro Bowls.