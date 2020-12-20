Alabama vs. Notre Dame playoff game considered biggest mismatch in CFP history

Alabama will face Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 1 in what oddsmakers consider the biggest mismatch in CFP history.

The 10-0 Crimson Tide are regarded as the No. 1 team in the country by far. Notre Dame is 10-1 with a win over Clemson in November when Trevor Lawrence was out due to COVID. In the rematch on Saturday, the Tigers crushed the Fighting Irish.

SportsBetting.com has Bama listed as a 19-point favorite in the game, which is the largest margin ever in a CFP game.

Here is the list of the largest spreads. Unsurprisingly, Alabama was the favorite for five of the nine largest spread games.

2020/21 Rose Bowl: Alabama (-19) vs. Notre Dame

2018/19 Orange Bowl: Alabama (-14.5) vs. Oklahoma

2019/20 Peach Bowl: LSU (-12.5) vs. Oklahoma

2016/17 Peach Bowl: Alabama (-12.5) vs. Washington

2018/19 Cotton Bowl: Clemson (-10.5) vs. Notre Dame

2015/16 Cotton Bowl: Alabama (-10) vs. Michigan State

2014/15 Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-7.5) vs. Ohio State

2014/15 Rose Bowl: Oregon (-7.5) vs. Florida State

2020/21 Sugar Bowl: Clemson (-7) vs. Ohio State

19 points is a lot, but it makes some sense. Bama has put up over 50 points in its last three games. And though they allowed 46 points to Florida, their defense has been pretty stout for most of the season.

Best of luck to the Irish and their bettors.