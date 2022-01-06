 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 5, 2022

Alabama assistant has funny clarification about Nick Saban’s demeanor

January 5, 2022
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

There has been a lot of talk about how Nick Saban took a somewhat gentler approach with this year’s Alabama team. By Saban’s own admission, he has somewhat adapted his style and focused on building up his players this year as opposed to the more critical style of years past.

Even if that’s true, he’s still Nick Saban. That is according to defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who made a pretty funny clarification about the head coach’s style this season.

This is, of course, an allusion to the famous Lane Kiffin quote that he delivered on his way out the door as Saban’s offensive coordinator.

Whatever Saban’s approach has been this season, it has clearly worked. The Crimson Tide are going to play for another championship, and the players are showing some impressive self-discipline in the process.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus