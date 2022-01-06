Alabama assistant has funny clarification about Nick Saban’s demeanor

There has been a lot of talk about how Nick Saban took a somewhat gentler approach with this year’s Alabama team. By Saban’s own admission, he has somewhat adapted his style and focused on building up his players this year as opposed to the more critical style of years past.

Even if that’s true, he’s still Nick Saban. That is according to defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who made a pretty funny clarification about the head coach’s style this season.

#Alabama DC Pete Golding was asked if Nick Saban has decreased the number of ass chewings this year: "That's absolutely not accurate." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 5, 2022

This is, of course, an allusion to the famous Lane Kiffin quote that he delivered on his way out the door as Saban’s offensive coordinator.

Whatever Saban’s approach has been this season, it has clearly worked. The Crimson Tide are going to play for another championship, and the players are showing some impressive self-discipline in the process.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports