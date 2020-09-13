Alabama shows off new socially-distanced seating for football games

Alabama’s athletic director showed off the new socially-distanced seating plan for games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

The Crimson Tide are set to begin their football season on Sept. 26 along with the rest of the SEC. Their first home game is scheduled for a week later against Texas A&M.

Bama AD Greg Byrne shared a photo on Twitter Saturday of how the seats will look at the stadium. The seats will be socially distanced to comply with CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

We are installing individual chair backs on each bleacher seat to identify seating locations for our fans at Bryant-Denny. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tkvq61Fn3M — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) September 12, 2020

Fans who attend games will have to wear face coverings. Seating capacity for the Tide’s games will be reduced to approximately 20 percent this fall.

Bama enters the season as one of the contenders for the national championship.