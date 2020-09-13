 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 12, 2020

Alabama shows off new socially-distanced seating for football games

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alabama Crimson Tide logo

Alabama’s athletic director showed off the new socially-distanced seating plan for games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

The Crimson Tide are set to begin their football season on Sept. 26 along with the rest of the SEC. Their first home game is scheduled for a week later against Texas A&M.

Bama AD Greg Byrne shared a photo on Twitter Saturday of how the seats will look at the stadium. The seats will be socially distanced to comply with CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Fans who attend games will have to wear face coverings. Seating capacity for the Tide’s games will be reduced to approximately 20 percent this fall.

Bama enters the season as one of the contenders for the national championship.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus