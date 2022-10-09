Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. speaks with the media after a loss to Jackson State

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings.

Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked Alabama State leading up to the game. Robinson was also bothered the way Sanders handled things before the game.

“I guess me being up front, I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week,” Robinson said. “So you’re not going to be disrespectful the whole week in the media. We didn’t talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our end zone and came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that wasn’t classy at all.

“So in the postgame, I’m not about to give you an Obama bro-hug. I’m going to shake your hand and I’m going to go home. I’m always going to be respectful and respect the game … I’m just going to show up for the SWAC. He ain’t SWAC; I’m SWAC. He ain’t SWAC,” said Robinson.

Robinson complimented the job Deion has done at Jackson State, and also praised Deion’s son, Shedeur, who is Jackson State’s quarterback. His issue had to do with the way Sanders handled himself and his team.

“So he’s in the conference, doing a great job — can’t knock that. Got a great team. His son should be up for the Heisman Trophy. I love Shedeur — great player. I love what he’s doing for the conference. Love all that, but you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school, and then want a bro-hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off. Period. You got the ‘W.’ Great job.”

Robinson can’t wait for revenge next season and hopes that Sanders doesn’t leave Jackson State for another job.

“I hope he comes back next year. I pray he don’t get a Power 5 job. We going to play them next year in Jackson, and I pray they put us for their homecoming,” Robinson said.

Robinson also found it disrespectful that Jackson State was still throwing passes in the final minute rather than just taking a knee.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 332 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. With 1:04 left, Jackson State put backup quarterback J.P. Andrade in and let him throw a pass on first down. They ran the ball on the next two plays.

Alabama State is now 3-3 and 1-2 in conference. Next year’s game between the schools will be electric, so long as Sanders remains at Jackson State.