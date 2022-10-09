Video: Deion Sanders had testy postgame handshake with Alabama State coach

Deion Sanders’ postgame handshake with Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. was a testy affair.

Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers defeated Robinson’s Hornets 26-12 on Saturday. After the game, the two coaches approached each other for the traditional postgame handshake. After they shook hands, Sanders was leaning in and ready to put his left arm around Robinson for a shake-and-hug. Robinson didn’t want any part of the hug and gave Sanders a stiffarm to the chest, which led Sanders to push Robinson away.

Here is the video:

Alabama state coach was butthurt that Deion sanders & Jackson state won 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FFeG7qi0XV — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2022

Sanders seemed to be unsure what he did wrong.

The truth is though Sanders has received national attention for the way he has rebuilt Jackson State, he has rubbed some people within the HBCU family the wrong way. That is likely the case with Robinson, who played linebacker at Alabama State. In comparison, Sanders went to Florida State and is more of a Johnny-come-lately in the SWAC.

Sanders also talked some trash leading up to the game about it being Alabama State’s homecoming. Robinson likely did not appreciate that.