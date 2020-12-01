Alabama Twitter account takes shot at Bo Nix over Mac Jones comments

The Alabama Crimson Tide are rubbing salt in the wound after their big Iron Bowl win.

Alabama football’s official account tweeted a graphic Monday that was a pretty obvious shot at Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Nix had praised Alabama counterpart Mac Jones, saying Jones “does a great job managing the game.” Some Alabama players viewed this as a slight against Jones, as if Nix was essentially belittling Jones as a simple “game manager.”

Alabama’s Twitter account leaned into that Monday. It posted a graphic of Jones with the caption “No Coach, but we still managed.” The graphic itself featured the words “Manager Material” above a picture of Jones. Just in case it wasn’t obvious enough, the people in the background behind Jones were blurred out — except for Nix.

Brutal. Nix probably didn’t even mean it as a criticism, but in a rivalry like this, just about anything can be twisted into bulletin board material. And the Tigers can hardly complain — they’ve done the same things when they come out on top.