Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks gets away with pushoff on tying touchdown

Auburn fans were not happy with the lack of a penalty call on the touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks towards the end of regulation in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

Bama had a 3rd-and-10 at the Auburn 28 trailing 10-3 with 29 seconds left. Young took a snap from the shotgun and threw down the sideline towards Brooks in the end zone.

Brooks got away with a pushoff against Jaylin Simpson inside the five-yard line to help create separation for his touchdown catch:

That should have been offensive pass interference if the refs were calling things correctly. Maybe they decided to let a makeup call occur after the garbage roughing the passer called against Bama.

Bama made the extra point to tie the game, improbably sending things to overtime.