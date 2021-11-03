Animal services investigating alleged monkey attack at Texas coach’s home

A truly surreal report this week claimed a child was attacked by a monkey on Halloween at the home of Texas Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks, and local authorities are now looking into the incident.

Katie Hall of the Austin American-Statesman confirmed on Tuesday that Austin Animal Services is investigating whether a pet monkey belonging to Banks’ girlfriend, Danielle Thomas, bit a trick-or-treater on Sunday night.

Thomas, who calls herself Dani Banks, promoted on social media that she would be hosting a haunted house at her home on Halloween. She issued an open invitation to her neighbors young and old. After word surfaced that her pet monkey attacked someone, Dani appeared to confirm the story but deny responsibility. She said in a series of deleted tweets that a child entered an area of hers and Jeff’s home without permission. Thomas also said the monkey belonged to her and told people to stop dragging Banks into it.

The story took an even wilder turn when we learned that Dani was or is a stripper that goes by the stage name “Pole Assassin.” Further rumors have said Banks, who has three children, left his wife for Thomas. When Thomas performed on stage, she often incorporated a monkey into her act.

The University Texas has not yet commented on the situation. You can read more about the crazy story here.