Report: Antonio Pierce a serious candidate for Arizona job

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce is reportedly a serious candidate for the Arizona Wildcats head coaching job.

Arizona is searching for a new coach after firing Kevin Sumlin following an 0-5 season that ended with a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Pierce is a co-defensive coordinator for the Sun Devils and helped orchestrate the defense that shut down Arizona.

According to Sun Devil Source, Pierce has had serious conversations with Arizona and is very interested in the Wildcats job.

Pierce, 42, played at Arizona in college and later signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He played for both Washington and the New York Giants in the NFL. He made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl during his career.

Pierce began his coaching career as the head coach at famed Long Beach Poly in 2014. He then was recruited to join Herm Edwards’ staff at ASU in 2017 and served as their linebackers coach for two years. He has a major presence in recruiting and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator, which he shared with Marvin Lewis.