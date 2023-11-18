Colorado RB sends critical message about team after latest loss

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to Washington State on Friday night, eliminating themselves from bowl eligibility after an exciting start to the season. The Buffs have gone 1-7 since their 3-0 start, and according to one player, it is down to a lack of teamwork.

Backup running back Kavosiey Smoke posted Saturday that the Buffaloes “could’ve went undefeated” in 2023, but their season was derailed by “(too) much selfish ball going on.”

simple fact bru we could’ve went undefeated this year😔to much selfish ball going on man can’t win like that💯gotta play and win as a team but if u go the other route u get results like this🫡🦬 — Kavosiey Smoke (@_KS20_) November 18, 2023

It isn’t clear what Smoke was referring to, but he has been in the locker room all year. He clearly saw some things he did not like beyond the poor performances on the field.

If you ask coach Deion Sanders, the bigger issue may have been one fatal roster flaw. At the same time, Colorado lost some pretty ugly games, including an awful collapse against Stanford. All told, it is a pretty damning assessment from a senior transfer from Kentucky who has seen his fair share of football.