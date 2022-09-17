Appalachian State changed ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ plans

ESPN was originally scheduled to host “College GameDay” at Texas A&M in Week 3, but Appalachian State University changed those plans.

Following App State’s incredible upset victory over No. 6 ranked Texas A&M last week, ESPN decided to reroute. Rather than going live at College Station on Saturday, they will instead head to Boone, North Carolina for the first time ever.

Not only did Appalachian State Univ. upset Texas A&M, who was ranked 6th in the nation, last week, but the win also convinced ESPN to host College GameDay at App State tomorrow, instead of A&M's game tomorrow against Miami, which was the original plan, Rece Davis with ESPN says. — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) September 16, 2022

“I saw the reaction, post-A&M game, the parade mentality, like charging into the downtown city, that was frickin’ fantastic,” ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack said, via ABC 13 News. “So, I was like, this is going to be awesome.”

The GameDay crew will broadcast from Sanford Mall and upwards of 30,000 fans are expected to attend.

“This is absolutely insane. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Rachel Fleig, a senior at App State. “The atmosphere this whole week, it’s just been really a game-changer for our entire university.”

Appalachian State represents the 77th different college campus GameDay will broadcast from, but just the second Sun Belt Conference school ever.