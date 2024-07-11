Report: Arch Manning got huge payday to appear in college football video game

Arch Manning changed his mind about appearing in EA Sports’ upcoming college football video game, and we now have an explanation why.

EA Sports went out of its way to pay Manning over $50,000 in NIL money to get him to appear in the game, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Manning will also receive $600 and a copy of the game, as will every other college football player who agrees to appear.

NIL Whispers: EA Sports paid Texas QB Arch Manning between $50-60K to promote College Football 25, @On3sports has learned. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class will also receive $600 and a copy of the game for opting in. More: https://t.co/XTTBb5kXNM pic.twitter.com/i2hxPcqCL4 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) July 9, 2024

Manning had initially chosen not to appear in the game, wanting instead to focus on his football career at Texas. The hefty financial sum obviously changed his mind, and he even made a video promoting the game and his presence in it.

For what it’s worth, Manning received an 87 overall rating despite the fact that he has just five career collegiate passes to his name.

.@TexasFootball QB Arch Manning is an 87 in EA Sports College Football 25 👀 #PresentedByEACreatorNetwork Exclusive previews of game's top five teams from the experts who played it: https://t.co/zfLyvvoFIm https://t.co/XE46DSItQb pic.twitter.com/2UT4Z3UEBz — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) July 11, 2024

Fair or not, Manning’s mere presence in the game will help sell copies. That alone made it worth the effort on EA’s part.

