Report: Arch Manning got huge payday to appear in college football video game

July 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Arch Manning in a Texas helmet

Sep 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning changed his mind about appearing in EA Sports’ upcoming college football video game, and we now have an explanation why.

EA Sports went out of its way to pay Manning over $50,000 in NIL money to get him to appear in the game, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Manning will also receive $600 and a copy of the game, as will every other college football player who agrees to appear.

Manning had initially chosen not to appear in the game, wanting instead to focus on his football career at Texas. The hefty financial sum obviously changed his mind, and he even made a video promoting the game and his presence in it.

For what it’s worth, Manning received an 87 overall rating despite the fact that he has just five career collegiate passes to his name.

Fair or not, Manning’s mere presence in the game will help sell copies. That alone made it worth the effort on EA’s part.

