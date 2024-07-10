Arch Manning makes decision on appearing in college football video game

The highly anticipated return of EA Sports’ popular college football franchise is less than two weeks away, and Arch Manning has finally revealed whether he will appear in the video game.

Manning and his uncle, Eli Manning, filmed a promotion for “EA Sports College Football 25” that was released on Tuesday. The funny clip shows Eli calling plays for his nephew, who is at the controls of the game. After Arch throws a touchdown while playing as himself, he fires off a spin-off of the famous “EA Sports: It’s in the game” slogan.

“EA Sports: I’m in the game,” Manning says.

Beginning in February, over 11,000 college football players from 134 FBS programs were given the option to be paid $600 to be included in “EA Sports College Football 25.” There were initially reports that Manning would decline, but he may have changed his mind. It is possible that Arch and the Manning family have signed some sort of deal with EA Sports promote the game.

Arch is entering the 2024 season as a backup at Texas once again. The Longhorns avoided burning his redshirt last year, so he is still a freshman.

Fans have been anxious to see Manning in action strictly because of his last name, and the buzz grew even more when Arch lit up Texas’ spring game earlier this year. Even if the 19-year-old plays sparingly for the Longhorns again this season, fans will be able to play as him as much as they want in the new college football video game.