Arch Manning had big compliment for SEC East school

Arch Manning is a prized recruit, and he had something very positive to say about one of the schools he is considering.

Manning took visits to several schools earlier this year. He is returning to many of them as part of a fall tour.

Last weekend, he visited Georgia and saw the Bulldogs trounce South Carolina. Georgia fans gave Arch a big welcome.

The fans want 5-star quarterback Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/jihKAzcMk9 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 18, 2021

Arch was also very complimentary of Athens, which is where the university is located.

“He loves Georgia,” 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong said on a podcast. “I think that he had a fantastic visit there this summer, likes the pro-style offense that (coordinator and quarterbacks) coach (Todd) Monken runs, and told me that Athens is the best college town he’s been to.”

The best college town he’s been to is a nice compliment.

Arch, who is the grandson of former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. He is a legacy at Ole Miss, where Archie, Eli, and Arch’s father Cooper went. Uncle Peyton went to Tennessee, but the Vols do not appear to be in consideration.

Lane Kiffin is making a strong push to land Arch.