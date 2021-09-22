Lane Kiffin is going viral for his Instagram activity

Lane Kiffin went viral on Tuesday over his Instagram activity.

Kiffin has a nearly bare Instagram profile. He has a small following and has only made one post — a photo of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium posted last week.

But that’s not the part of his Instagram profile that caught attention.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kiffin was following just one Instagram account. Can you guess whose it was? You got it — prized recruit, Arch Manning.

Kiffin later threw a follow to current Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, giving him a grand total of two accounts he is following.

Kiffin knows how to work social media. He has a humorous Twitter account. And then he utilized his Instagram account to draw attention and headlines.

Kiffin has a good reason for following Arch, too. Manning is the top-rated quarterback recruit in his class. His grandfather, Archie, went to Ole Miss, as did his father Cooper and uncle, Eli. He’s a legacy.

Arch has also given a strong sign that he is seriously considering attending Ole Miss too.