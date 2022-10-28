Arch Manning makes big decision ahead of first Texas season

Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this year, and the star quarterback is planning to join the Longhorns as soon as possible.

Manning has decided to enroll early at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. He is currently playing out his senior season at Isadore Newman School in New Orleans and plans to graduate in time to enroll at Texas for the spring semester.

This shouldn't come as a surprise but future Longhorn QB Arch Manning has decided to early enroll in January. Arch heavily considered delaying his enrollment & defending his team's state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian & join his teammates in 2023. pic.twitter.com/0fd6uTaR35 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 28, 2022

As Richardson noted, Manning also plays basketball. He helped lead Isadore Newman to a state championship last year, but he will not return to defend the title as a senior.

The plan for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns is likely to have Manning redshirt as a freshman next season. Quinn Ewers, who redshirted at Ohio State last year, will be eligible for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season. If all goes to plan, he will likely start for Texas next year and then turn pro, paving the way for Manning to take over.

Obviously, the expectations surrounding Manning could not be higher. He knows he is going to be compared to his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and grandfather, Archie. That may actually be one of the reasons he chose Texas. Manning will gain valuable experience by enrolling early, even if he does not see game action until 2024.