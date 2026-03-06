Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has reached a plea deal stemming from an incident with a former staff member in early December.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of felony home invasion and misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering against Moore. Instead, the former Michigan coach will plead no contest two two misdemeanors.

ESPN’s Dan Wetzel reported that Moore is unlikely to face jail time after the deal.

Moore will be sentenced on April 14 at 2 p.m. in Washtenaw County Court.



The malicious use of a telecommunications device carries up to a year in prison. The trespassing charge is up to one month.



Attorneys unrelated to the case do not expect him to serve any time. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 6, 2026

Moore was fired in December for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After being informed of his firing, he allegedly went to the staffer’s house and threatened her, prompting the felony home invasion charge. He had previously denied any wrongdoing.

Moore was fired for cause after information about the alleged affair came to light. Further troubling claims about his behavior have continued to come out since then.