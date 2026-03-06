Larry Brown Sports

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal

Sherrone Moore at a press conference
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has reached a plea deal stemming from an incident with a former staff member in early December.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of felony home invasion and misdemeanor counts of stalking and breaking and entering against Moore. Instead, the former Michigan coach will plead no contest two two misdemeanors.

ESPN’s Dan Wetzel reported that Moore is unlikely to face jail time after the deal.

Moore was fired in December for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. After being informed of his firing, he allegedly went to the staffer’s house and threatened her, prompting the felony home invasion charge. He had previously denied any wrongdoing.

Moore was fired for cause after information about the alleged affair came to light. Further troubling claims about his behavior have continued to come out since then.

.

