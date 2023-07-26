Arch Manning signs first NIL deal despite family’s previous stance

Arch Manning has officially signed his first name, image and likeness deal, but it does not sound like the young quarterback is going to profit from the arrangement — at least not yet.

Manning announced on Tuesday that he has signed an exclusive NIL deal with trading card company Panini America. The multi-year agreement includes trading cards and exclusive autographs. The first release will be a one-of-one Prizm black card autographed by the Texas freshman. It will be auctioned this week on Panini’s website.

The bidding was already over $60,000 as of Wednesday morning. Manning said Tuesday that all proceeds from the sale of the trading card will go to St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas.

“Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up,” Manning said in a statement. “Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said back in April that Manning’s family had taken the stance that Arch should not sign an NIL deal until he becomes a starting quarterback. While the full details of the agreement with Panini have not been disclosed, it is possible that Manning will not profit from it until he is named a starter. Perhaps the Manning family did not want to pass up the opportunity to raise a substantial amount of money for a charitable cause.

Manning enrolled early at Texas and is entering his second semester. Sarkisian has made it clear that Arch will not be No. 1 on the depth chart to start the 2023 season, and we may not see the 18-year-old until 2024.