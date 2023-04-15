Steve Sarkisian makes big statement about Texas QB battle

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a pretty firm statement about where the Longhorns’ quarterback situation is at after Saturday’s spring game.

Sarkisian said after the game that it was “pretty clear” that Quinn Ewers was entrenched as the starter ahead of freshman Arch Manning.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say, Quinn is our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian told reporters.

There had been a lot of speculation that Manning might have a chance to take Ewers’ job for 2023, a sentiment that Sarkisian himself had encouraged. However, Ewers has a one-year advantage and looked good in 2022, having passed for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He went 16/23 for 195 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s spring game, and has done nothing to hurt his status going into 2023.

Manning graduated from high school early in order to start working at Texas as soon as possible. The reality is that he probably won’t get a real chance to start until 2024 at the earliest unless Ewers suffers an injury or endures a surprising drop in form.