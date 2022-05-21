Arch Manning schedules 3 significant recruiting visits

Arch Manning has scheduled three major recruiting visits that may well point to the final three destinations he is considering.

The top-ranked recruit for the 2023 class is visiting Georgia over the first weekend in June, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports. He plans to visit Alabama and Texas on the two weekends that follow that. Manning has visited all three schools previously, so these will not be new experiences for him.

Manning has been courted by most of college football’s top programs, but most of the rumors have led the quarterback to one of these three schools. Others may still be in the picture, but the signs point to them having some ground to make up.

The order of the visits probably isn’t worth reading into, but that could still be telling. After all, Manning dropped a pretty notable quote about Georgia recently that could hint at which way he is leaning.