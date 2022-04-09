Arch Manning reportedly takes visit to surprising ACC school

Arch Manning has reportedly taken a visit to a very surprising school that has not previously showed up on his list.

Manning visited Virginia on Friday, according to Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos247. Elliott reportedly met with coach Tony Elliott and attended some meetings during the visit.

Manning does have family ties at Virginia. His sister goes to school there, and his mother is a graduate. However, this does not sound like a family visit if he was meeting with the head coach.

Elliott may be key to Manning’s visit. The new Virginia coach had been recruiting Manning when he was offensive coordinator at Clemson. That may have drawn Manning to take a visit.

Virginia is still a clear longshot for Manning. Several other schools appear to be far more serious contenders for the quarterback, but the Virginia visit is notable regardless.

Photo: Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football